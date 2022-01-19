Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson are biggies in their own world today. But way before that, the duo had the chance of working together on the film, The Social Network. No, they did not have any scenes together but did have the opportunity to interact with each other on sets. Years after, the duo has reunited and their conversations are extending to Spider-Man and Fifty Shades Of Grey. Scroll below for all the details.

It was back in 2010 when The Social Network released. While Jesse Eisenberg played the role of Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew played Eduardo Saverin. He was the former bestfriend of Zuckerberg and the co-founder of Facebook. Dakota, on the other hand, had a minor part and played Amelia Ritter.

Many wouldn’t know but it was during The Social Network promotions that Andrew Garfield learnt about playing Spider-Man. The actor shared with Vanity Fair, “It was when we started promoting and talking about Social Network that they broke the news to me that everything was going to change and I was going to suddenly be in this other world that I felt was very foreign and wild and all the things that you know about with your foray into your version of that.”

To this, Dakota Johnson who joined him for the conversation, added, “Spider-Man? I know so much about that.”

But Andrew Garfield had his own set of questions for Dakota Johnson as he interrupted, “No, but you do in your own way with the film [Fifty Shades of Grey] with Jamie [Dornan], because it’s the same thing in terms of feeling available to the world and especially with what you were going through with that film because it is so metaphorically naked. This is maybe a more personal question, but how do you have such good boundaries in your life and with an audience in order to carry on being naked on screen, whether it’s literal or otherwise? I know it’s something that I think about all the time to keep myself sacred, to keep my life sacred so that I can feel free to go and carry on giving myself to my work.”

As one can expect, Dakota gave the classiest possible answer as she said, “Well, it takes a lot to be private now, like so much effort every day. You don’t do certain things or go certain places.”

During the conversation, Dakota Johnson and Andrew Garfield also recalled having some fun conversations during The Social Network filming and later at the Oscars after-party.

