The Amazing Spider-Man has become one of the most memorable and loved web-slingers out of the three generations of Spiderman. While Sony’s version of spidey only had two movies under its name, did you know there was deleted scene where Peter Parker’s Father Richard Perter was introduced?

Well, if you aren’t aware of this Oscar-worthy deleted scene? then today is indeed your lucky day, as you get to witness a masterpiece! Below is everything you need to know about the deleted scene in the movie TASM 2.

It was back in 2014 when Sony released 13 deleted scenes along with the Blu-ray release of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It was noted that their releases were done via Entertainment Weekly. The one scene that spooked everyone out of the 13, was when Peter Parker (played by Andrew Garfield) was mourning the loss of his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (played by Emma Stone) at a graveyard and was approached by a guy claiming to be Richard Parker, his father.

The reason why this was a strange incident was Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), along with us fans, believed that Richard Parker (his father) died in a plane crash, which was shown in the TASM 1. Many questions arose regarding the truth of Richard’s character. While some believed it was some new villain in disguise trying to play with Peter’s emotions, others thought the trauma of losing Gwen made Peter hallucinate his father.

After seeing the mind-boggling realistic acting of Andrew in the deleted scene of TASM 2. Netizens couldn’t help but criticize Sony and call the scene Oscar-worthy. On the YT video, one user commented, “It will never fail to blow my mind on why they removed this, millions of people still don’t even know this exists! Powerful acting by Garfield.” Another user wrote, “HE LITERALLY COULD’VE WON AN AWARD FOR THIS SCENE.” One fan said, “Very very very good and powerful acting by Andrew! Such an emotional scene,” followed by a heart and sad-faced emoji.

One person commented, “I don’t know how to go on without her.” “You don’t. You take her with you.” Two words. Oscar worthy.” Another fan commented, ” Even though I am more of a Tobey guy, I will always be, but one thing I cannot deny is that Andrew is the best actor to play Spider-Man.” There was also a fan who said, “This scene right here could have save The Amazing Spider-Man Franchise,” while the other claimed, “Andrew Garfield got screwed over by Sony. He’s still the most underrated spiderman.”

Well, sadly fans could not get any answers for the scene as there was no Amazing Spider-Man 3 made. Andrew’s version of the friendly neighbourhood superhero was last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The movie and the franchise ended with Spidey locking his horns for the last time with villain Rino.

Well, that was not the end for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, as he wore a superhero suit once again, in Marvel’s blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie opened the multiverse making it possible for 3 generations of Spiderman namely Tobey Maguire, Andrew, and Tom Holland come together and bring peace for the citizens.

Video Credits: Spider-Man Movie

