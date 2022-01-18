The Marvel Gods called on the power of Egyptian Moon god Khonshu and chose the first full moon to reveal the first trailer of one of their most unique projects in recent times, Moon Knight. Been in talks for more than a year, the show went on floors last year with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke taking the lead positions. Turns out the wait is finally over, the trailer is out and guess what, even the release date has been announced for the same.

If you are unaware, Marvel announced Moon Knight in 2020 and fans were instantly hooked to any update about the same. Soon entered Oscar Isaac as the titular character, followed by Ethan Hawke as the antagonist. The show went on floors and some BTS still upped our excitement. The trailer of the show that dropped today gives us an insight into the head of the most complex Marvel superhero. Read on to know everything you should.

The Moon Knight trailer opens up to a disturbed Steven Grant played by Oscar Isaac. A gift shop employee who is plagued by blackouts and some disjointed memories of another life. Based on comics the show follows Steven who is suffering from a dissociative identity disorder. Steven is well not just Steven but shares his body with the mercenary Marc Spector. Enters the fable of Moon Knight and the enemies are behind him. Ethan Hawke enters the frame in a god-like vibe and that intrigues us.

Moon Knight cast includes Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. The show has been directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. Internet is right now celebrating the trailer. Check some reactions below.

Oscar Isaac is gonna mentally destroy me as Marc Spector in Moon Knight & I’m absolutely here to embrace all of the chaos in this series! pic.twitter.com/nVybPsyDf6 — Josh ❤️ The Book Of Boba Fett #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 18, 2022

Can't wait to see Oscar Isaac play Moon Knight. And I wonder if Ethan Hawke's character is somewhat related to the Sun King. pic.twitter.com/kx1hX6hBKD — Stephane (@StephaneWithAnE) January 18, 2022

The Moon Knight trailer using Kid Cudi’s Day ‘N’ Night is how I just KNOW this show is going to be a serve omg — luca (@spideylarusso) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight looks like the first real thing marvel has made in awhile. But that’s probably just me wishful thinking and I’m probably gonna have to delete this tweet when it comes out — Austin (@awoodustin) January 18, 2022

Two personalities in one body

Neither knowing of the other's existence.

I love how they are doing Moon Knight and how the costume looks — Joshua (@jmerriweather10) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight hits Disney+ on March 30, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

