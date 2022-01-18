A lot is being said about Zayn Malik ever since Yolanda Hadid accused him of striking her in October 2021. It also marked an end to his relationship with Gigi Hadid. But was the Pillowtalk singer cheating on the supermodel even before that? Rumours are rife that he was dating TOWIE star, Abigail Clarke. Scroll below for all the details.

To begin with, Abigail did not know that Zayn was still with Gigi. She spoke to a friend and shared some insight details about her Fifty Shades Of Grey kind of romance with the former One Direction member.

The Sun has obtained all the information from the friend, who informed that Zayn Malik and Abigail Clarke met at a club in Los Angeles. While it is not clear when the incident took place, she did inform that the singer was still dating Gigi Hadid at that time.

Abigail Clarke told her friend that she and Zayn Malik romped in his “dungeon-like” bedroom in Barnet, North London. “I called him my ‘Mr Grey’. We had a great time together,” she explained of their Fifty Shades Of Grey romance.

However, Abigail learnt about Gigi when she saw a text on his phone from the supermodel that read, “I miss you.”

“I felt terrible. I thought he and Gigi were done. I didn’t want to be his other woman so backed off. I felt so sorry,” the TOWIE star shared with her friend.

Just not that, Clarke even said that Zayn felt she was ‘his type’ and really liked ‘her figure.’ Malik also allegedly kept telling her that Abigail reminded him of his ex-fiancée, Perrie Edwards.

Zayn Malik has so far remained tight-lipped on the matter.

