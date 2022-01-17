Kanye West and his rift with estranged wife Kim Kardashian has been hitting headlines ever since the latter filed for divorce last year. The two even began dating different people following their separation but the tension between the former couple have not died down yet.

Reports claimed that the rapper was not invited by Kim to their daughter Chicago’s birthday party. However, that did not stop him from making an appearance at it. He even thanked Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s assistance in locating the address of the party.

Kanye West took to his Instagram stories and said, “Yo, I’m so happy right now. I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

The 44-year-old rapper further recorded a message wherein he said, “I just saw everybody. It was, you know, Kris [Jenner] and Corey [Gamble, Kris’ boyfriend] and Kylie. Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security, you know, stopped me, once again when I got there. It’s just a matter of just having a conversation, open dialogue and it was just, everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

For the unversed, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share 4 children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 1. His message came a day after he accused Kim of not inviting him to Chicago’s 4th birthday party nor letting him know its location.

The rapper at that took to Instagram to record a message and said, “Y’all, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. … I did call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex], he asked Khloé [and] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

