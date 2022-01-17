Spider-Man has won the hearts of millions and millions of Marvel buffs after the character recently, played by Tom Holland, appeared for a third solo venture in Spider-Man: Now way home. While many might think this was the first time the web-slinger got a multiverse experience, there was a time when we got a glimpse of spidey in the X-Men universe.

Shocked right? So let’s check out how our friendly neighbourhood superhero landed in a universe filled with a bunch of Mutants. Trust us, it will shock you yet leave you in splits!

It was back in 2000 when the first X-Men movie came out, the first DVD edition contained a few bloopers from the movie. One of these bloopers showed the fight scene in the Statue of Liberty, where James Marsden (playing Cyclops), Famke Janssen (playing Jean Grey), and Halle Berry (playing Storm) are moving towards the main battle and suddenly someone in the Spider-Man costume snuck right behind them. Yes, you heard that right. However, sadly it wasn’t Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield.

What happened was, Bryan Singer had made one of his stuntmen Scott Leva, dress as Spider-Man and appear behind the team. While the take continues we see the Spider-Man impersonator apologising for arriving in the wrong place (film) and backs off. Everyone, there was left in splits. We also catch a glimpse of James Marsden’s Cyclops running after the Spider-Man impersonator.

With all said and done fans would love to see a crossover between the friendly neighbourhood superhero and the Mutants. At present Spider-Man’s character was recently seen Spider-Man: Now Way Home, where three generations of the amazing web slingers came together to entertain the fans. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland were seen playing their respective versions of Spider-Man and saving the day.

On the other hand, the mutants from the X-Men universe were last seen in The New Mutants, which was released back in 2020. Directed by Josh Boone, the movie shows a young generation of mutants who have gone through terrible things and are brought into a secret facility.

