Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn has been dating for four years after first being linked at the beginning of 2017. Often they made headlines for their vacation. However, now it seems the duo is all set to take the next step in their relationship. Scroll down to know more.

The pop star and her actor beau have been splitting their time between the U.S. and London in recent years. While they are often spotted together, the two continued to keep their relationship very private. Rumours of their marriage and engagement have been hitting headlines for the past year.

Now as per The Sun, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn left for London from Nashville last week, before heading to Cornish hotspot St Ives for a romantic three-day break. The short trip has led to speculations that their engagement could be imminent.

The report even quoted a source as saying, “Taylor’s a superstar and obviously very wealthy, so she can travel almost anywhere she wants at any time. But to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them. It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place.”

“Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they’re certainly very happy and enjoying their time together,” the source said adding that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn lived together throughout lockdown and this has made things all serious between them.

The report also mentions that Taylor and Joe rented a house in the area during their trip rather than staying in a hotel room. They took this step to get maximum privacy.

Well, we now only wish that Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn make their engagement official soon. Fans of the couple would be delighted to know this. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments.

