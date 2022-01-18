#IStandWithRayFisher Trends Again As Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher A Bad Actor
Ray Fisher Played Cyborg In Justice League (2017) Directed By Joss Whedon(Photo Credit: Facebook/Still From Justice League)

The world woke up to the news article that had Joss Whedon addressing all the allegations against him made by the members of his 2017 movie Justice League. The DCEU drama that marked a union of strongest superheroes from the realm was touted to be one of a kind project, but turned out to be a nightmare for many. Over 2020 and 2021 actors including Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot have called out Whedon for his alleged toxic behaviour and the filmmakers now denies all the claims.

Ray Fisher, for the ones unaware, turned out to be the whistle blower calling out Joss Whedon when Zack Snyder Cut Of Justice League was announced. He first withdrew his support from Joss and then alleged him to be abusive, unprofessional and having a completely unacceptable behaviour on the sets of the 2017 movie.

Things didn’t end there, Ray went on to call Whedon out on different instances over a year. Now turns out Joss Whedon has decided to speak up and called Ray Fisher a bad actor. While, Ray chose not to reply today, his fans have definitely marched to Whedon’s gates yet again with all the hate they have for the filmmaker. #IStandWithRayFisher is trending again.

Addressing all the allegations against him by Justice League cast in a NY Magazine interview, Joss Whedon denied them. Describing the claims as “false and unjust” he said he made Cyborg’s role in the movie as smaller as his storyline “made no sense”. He went on to say that the test screening audience labelled Cyborg’s character played by Fisher the worst out of the lot.

Joss Whedon even described his conversation with Ray Fisher as “friendly and respectful” and lasted for “hours”. Talking about Ray’s allegation the filmmaker said, “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

Reacting to Joss Whedon’s reply, Justice League actor Ray Fisher tweeted, “Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all… Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues. #MLKDay A>E.”

While Ray Fisher might have decided to reply tomorrow, his Twitter fam isn’t sparing Joss Whedon. Check some reactions below.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

