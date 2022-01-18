Fast & Furious 10 is one of the most anticipated films across the globe. A lot depends on the movie which is the beginning of the end of the Fast saga. It will sum up a 20-year long journey that had had its own share of ups and downs. Vin Diesel who has been a constant in the franchise has put his sweat and blood and is leaving no stone unturned to make the final showdown one to remember. He even tried to put his differences with Dwayne Johnson aside and convince him to come back. Well, John Cena is now talking about it.

If you aren’t aware, in a very candid post that he put up on Instagram, Vin Diesel requested Dwayne Johnson to return to the main Fast franchise for one last time. He had expressed how their friend late Paul Walker would want the same. But turned out, it did not melt The Rock who called the post an example of Vin’s manipulation. He said the XXX star should have kept his children and Walker out of it.

John Cena who made his entry to the Fast & Furious universe as Jakob Toretto spoke about the same. Expressing his opinion on the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, the former WWE star refrained from taking any side. Read on to know what all he had to say about the same.

As per Movieweb, John Cena talking about Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson feud said, “I don’t think that story is about taking sides. That story is about hearing everybody’s perspective and it is a story where, me as a fan of the franchise, I’d love the franchise to get together for this last run. I hope they call me to be in it but when someone says professional, they want to go in another direction, if you say anything other than, ‘okay,’ it’s their professional opinion to make the choice that they want. I think that’s very brave and very honest. So I think Vin’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty and I think Dwayne’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty.”

John Cena added, “I think this is, man if we could just stop taking sides and just take a second to hear everybody. These are two amazingly successful superstars, people who have crafted their own existence and are globally adored. Vin’s been the father of the Fast franchise, he’s coming in on his 10th installment. Dwayne started as the most electrifying sports entertainer in the history of sports entertainment and he is now in his own universe. I guess it’s just about understanding where each guy is coming from. That’s all.”

