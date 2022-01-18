Dave Bautista, a former professional wrestler, is well known across the globe thanks to his portrayal of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor turns 53 today, and we decided to take you back in time to his beginning. His transition is of (actual) rags to riches.

In a past conversation, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor got candid about many things, including how little they had to eat, stealing clothes, cars, and lots more. So scroll below to know all about the former professional wrestler’s poor beginnings.

Talking on Ben Pakulski’s Muscle Expert Podcast in 2020, Dave Bautista revealed that he grew up in a very violent neighbourhood of Washington, D.C. Wondering how bad the neighbour was? Well, it was so dangerous that the GOTG star saw three murders happen on his front lawn before he turned nine.

Talking about how poor his family was and the tough times they went through, Dave Bautista said, “We didn’t even have very little – we had nothing. There were – and I’m not kidding – times when we didn’t have food.” He continued, “We were broke, man. She (his mother) didn’t have money to feed us for the week, so she made this big pot of, like, bean soup. And that’s what we had to last us all week, and she burnt it. I mean, she burnt the hell out of it. It was just black and disgusting. But that’s what we had. And that’s what we ate all week, man. It was burnt bean soup.”

Being from such a poor background and family, it’s not surprising that the Marvel hero sort to stealing things he wanted. Dave Bautista revealed that as a child he would steal from his friends, mostly clothes he couldn’t afford. He even added that by 13, he graduated to stealing cars.

As per celebritynetworth, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s net worth is now estimated to be around $16 Million. Now that’s a story of rags to riches – don’t you agree.

Happy Birthday, Dave Bautista

