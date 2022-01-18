Andrew Garfield stole the hearts of many when he put on the Spider-Man suit for Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While he wore hung up his spidey suit after two solo films in 2014, the actor recently donned it for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland.

Now, in a recent chat, Andrew has got candid about possibly playing the wall-crawling superhero once more. Not just that, he even revealed if he was game to face off Tom Hardy’s Venom if presented the opportunity. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew Garfield got candid about the possibility of returning for more movies as Spider-Man – including a third standalone film of his own. The actor said, “In terms of moving forward with the character, I am definitely open to that.”

Andrew Garfield added, “It would have to be something very unique, very special, and of service to the audience and the character. I think there’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure it is, but if we can figure it out, that would be so much fun.”

In the same conversation, the host pointed out that some fans are speculating that Tom Hardy’s Venom could face off against his Spider-Man. When asked what he thinks of this possibility, Andrew Garfield simply said, “That’s a cool idea.”

For those who are still to watch Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film’s mid-credits scene teases a huge crossover inside the MCU. It showed Eddie Brock aka Venom makes a brief appearance in a Mexican bar before being zapped back to his home planet. But as he left, a glob of the alien symbiote is left behind, opening the door for future Spider-Man films to feature crossovers.

Would you like to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man take on Tom Hardy’s Venom? Let us know in the comments.

