It’s been close to 4 years since the release of DCEU’s ambitious Justice League that went on to turn into a nightmare for many involved. 2017, was when it hit the big screen but failed to impress masses. But the drama that happened behind the scenes is what made to the headlines and till date creates ripples. It was not long ago that Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in the DCEU called out Joss Whedon (the director) and revealed the alleged toxic work environment he created on the set.

Advertisement

Gal had made some fiery revelations that only added on to the hate that Whedon keeps on receiving on the Internet. The Justice League (2017) director has now broken his silence on the matter for the first time and has dismissed Gadot’s claim. He even went on to say that it was the language barrier that made the Wonder Woman actor misunderstand his words.

Advertisement

Joss Whedon was in a conversation as per Indian Express where he was asked about the hate against him on Internet. The claims that his actors Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and others have made against him and more. The filmmaker was quick to shun them all, and said he wasn’t the person they are trying to show him on the sets. Read on to know everything you should.

Talking about Gal Gadot’s claim that he threaten her on Justice League sets, Joss Whedon said, “I don’t threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.” Gal had also said that when she told Joss that a scene must be cut from the movie, he told her she’d have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body. “Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track,” he said.

Turns out the comments did reach Gal Gadot who responded to them and said she understood everything clearly then. “I understood perfectly. I will never work with him, and would never suggest any of my peers to work with him in the future,” Wonder Woman fame said.

What do you have to say about Joss Whedon’s clarification? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Zayn Malik Looks Unrecognisable In A New Bearded Look; Netizens Ask “Kabir Singh, Is That You?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube