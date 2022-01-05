The DCEU roster is flooding and the studio is all set to release some massive budget movies in the coming years. Amongst all the movies, very few can be compared to the anticipation that is surrounding Wonder Woman 3 as we speak. The Gal Gadot starrer that is now confirmed and in the process has become one of the most awaited movies in recent time, even before it has gone on floors. Amid all this craze and love, Gal has decided to get candid and even give an update on the film.

If you missed the bus last year, soon after the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins confirmed that Warner Bros is indeed completing her WW trilogy and that a map for her third directorial featuring Gal is already on board. There have been little to no updates ever since. Of course, the people involved have fondly spoken about Diana Prince and the trilogy, but that wasn’t enough.

Gal Gadot who has now opened up about many things in an interview with InStyle has also spoken about when she begins shooting for Wonder Woman 3. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In the chat when asked if Wonder Woman 3 is happening or not, Gal Gadot was quick to confirm that it is. The Diana Prince fame said that they are developing the script and we should expect them to go on floors in a year and half. She said, “We’re developing the script right now. We’ll probably start in a year and a half or so.”

In the same chat, Gal Gadot also spoke about feeling the power in the showbiz post the success of Wonder Woman. She said, “After the success of Wonder Woman. I could not believe that happened to me. When I was told that I was going to have my own solo movie, I was like, ‘Holy shit. They’re going to find out I’m not a real actress.’ You know the imposter syndrome? I was just like, ‘Fake it until you make it.’ Then I was blessed to work with an amazing partner, [director] Patty Jenkins. We were literally arm to arm, shoulder to shoulder. We did it together. After we proved to the studio that we could bring people to the theaters and make it work, something really shifted.”

