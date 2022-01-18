Zayn Malik has been away from the limelight ever since his fallout with Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid. That obviously also led to an end to their relationship and fans were heartbroken. The One Direction fame singer has now shared a completely new look of him and it’s dapper. But fans are comparing him to Kabir Singh and calling him the ‘expensive’ version. Scroll below for all the details!

It seems Zayn has undergone a lot of changes ever since his split with Gigi. In the latest picture, one can witness his drastic facial transformation. He is now flaunting a full-bearded look. The Pillowtalk singer looks away as he poses for the cameras in his handsome hunk avatar.

Zayn Malik wears a leather jacket in the picture and the inks across his neck make the entire frame look all the way more s*xy. As soon as the picture was surfaced on the internet, fans bombarded the comment section with ‘we missed you’ messages.

But eyebrows were raised when many began comparing the whole look to that carried by Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh.

“EXPENSIVE KABIR SINGH,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “In India zayn is like expensive Kabir Singh”

“Expansive Kabir Singh,” wrote another.

A user asked, “Kabir Singh is that you”

Check out the viral picture ft Zayn Malik below:

Meanwhile, Zayn also celebrated his 29th birthday almost a week ago. It seemed to be an intimate bash as there was no update on social media. The fans, however, took the picture as a treat and thanked him for the first look on New Year’s.

In the other world, Zayn Malik is also making a lot of noise over his rumoured romance with TOWIE star Abigail Clarke.

