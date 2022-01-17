The ‘Saturday Night Live’ cold open took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden, the box-office heat of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and America’s weariness after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

The sketch saw ‘SNL’ featured player James Austin Johnson, the comedian who owes his global fame to his memorable Donald Trump impersonations, returning to the role of the Commander-in-Chief, who expressed his frustrations earlier in the week in a news conference with reporters about the intensity of the Omicron surge.

Advertisement

Speaking from behind a lectern, James Austin Johnson’s Biden found a handy scapegoat to blame for rising infection rates in regions around the country: ‘Spider-Man’, the durable superhero whose latest big-screen outing has topped the Covid-battered box-office in recent weeks, says Variety.

“One simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away: Stop seeing ‘Spider-Man‘,” James Austin Johnson’s Biden said with zealous conviction. The President drew the connection that “everyone has seen ‘Spider-Man’ like eight times” and “everyone also has Covid.”

Must Read: Taylor Swift To Finally Settle Down, Getting Engaged To Her Longtime Boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube