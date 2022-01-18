Spoilers ahead! The world is still digesting the fact that they have seen three Spider-Mans from three different eras, multiple villains from various timelines and Charlie Cox as a cherry on the cake to top it all in one movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home was indeed a rollercoaster and the biggest one to date. The movie that was about the opening of the multiverse turned out to be a massive reunion. Apart from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, one biggest comeback was that of Willem Dafoe.

If you list down the greatest villains in the history of cinema, you cannot ignore Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin. The man played the antagonist with so much dedication that the audience actually hated him. The actor who has come back to our screens as the famous Spider-Man villain and performed his own stunts now wants to play Batman’s nemesis Joker in a Todd Phillips directorial alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Yes, you heard that right. Willem Dafoe as per his new revelation has a pitch ready for Todd Phillips’ Oscar-Wining movie Joker and that doesn’t mean it only features him but also Joaquin Phoenix. The idea is crazy and deserves to be thought about at least. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter,” Willem Dafoe told GQ. “So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did.”

Dafoe further said that he’s “fantasized about” pitching this story idea for Joker but hasn’t really spoken to anyone officially. The actor in his career has played the bad man many times. He spoke to the magazine about that too. When asked what about the negative parts attract him, he said, “I don’t know what that is.” He continued, “I’ll play dumb. You play characters. I could say, ‘Oh yeah, it’s fun to play villains ’cause you can do things that you can’t do in life, or it’s fun to play with your dark side.’ But I don’t know. I’m not thinking about those things.”

Will you want to see Willem Dafoe & Joaquin Phoenix creating havoc in Gotham as Jokers? Let us know in the comments section below.

