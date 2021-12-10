Vin Diesel is a popular Hollywood celebrity who has always been vocal about his thoughts, sometimes landing himself in controversies. A few years back, he had spoken to a YouTuber in Brazil while promoting his film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. During the interaction, he was constantly flirting with the YouTuber, which she later admitted, was quite uncomfortable.

For the unversed, xXx: Return of Xander Cage was the film where Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone played the lead role alongside Diesel. The movie was directed by DJ Caruso and hit the theatres in the year 2017. It was a huge hit amongst the masses, mainly for its action scenes and storyline.

As a part of the film’s promotion, Vin Diesel interacted with YouTuber Carol Moreira and was clearly of the opinion that she was exceptionally beautiful. While speaking about his inspiration in the industry, the actor went off track and was seen looking around at the crew before saying, “God, you’re so beautiful. God she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby.”

He even took a step further and indirectly asked the vlogger out for lunch. “Tell me your story. Let’s go – let’s get out of here and have some lunch.”, he said.

In another few minutes, Vin Diesel took another opportunity to appreciate Carol’s beauty. “I’m anything like you because I love you. Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”, he added.

According to Digital Spy, Carol Moreira also admitted later that she was uncomfortable at that point and did not like it when Vin interrupted her work. Here’s the original video.

