As the Fast and Furious film franchise is drawing to its end, lead actor Vin Diesel is doing his best to make the remaining film grand. For the same, the actor is trying to get Dwayne Johnson aka the series’ special agent Luke Hobbs back on board. Unfortunately, the latter is in no mood to return to the franchise owing to their ongoing feud.

Recently, Vin took to social media and shared a lengthy, emotional post asking Dwayne to return to the franchise. In a recent interview, The Rock called Diesel’s post “an example of his manipulation” while adding that he “would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

Now netizens are having a field day making memes and sharing their views on Dwayne Johnson’s response to Vin Diesel’s latest post. Scroll below to have a look at some of their comments and reactions.

Sharing their feelings after reading Dwayne Johnson’s reply to Vin Diesel’s post asking him to re-join the Fast and Furious franchise, one user wrote, “to be fair I’m like 70% sure that vin diesel believes the fast and furious movies actually happened to him.” Another wrote, “The beef between Vin Diesel & Dwayne The Rock Johnson would be a more compelling story than any Fast & the Furious movie in years.”

A third netizen commented, “This is one of the most effeminate feuds I had ever seen in Hollywood. If you’re fighting to be ‘king,’ you still aren’t the king.” Supporting Vin in the ongoing feud, one user tweeted, “The Fast and The Furious franchise belongs to Vin Diesel not @TheRock and he should respect that instead of trying to come in and take over”

to be fair I’m like 70% sure that vin diesel believes the fast and furious movies actually happened to him — guy (@guymrdth) December 30, 2021

The beef between Vin Diesel & Dwayne The Rock Johnson would be a more compelling story than any Fast & the Furious movie in years — SoCloseToToast (@SoCloseToToast) December 31, 2021

This is one of the most effeminate feuds I had ever seen in Hollywood.

If you’re fighting to be ‘king,’ you still aren’t the king. Dwayne Johnson calls Vin Diesel Fast & Furious plea manipulation | https://t.co/3nNM9dgqq7 https://t.co/WfckLDnCl6 — Rosemary Dewar (@Rlynnd1) December 31, 2021

The Fast and The Furious franchise belongs to Vin Diesel not @TheRock and he should respect that instead of trying to come in and take over #fastandfurious10 — Leroy Box (@pornkings69) December 31, 2021

I wouldn't either if I was Rock.

Are people really still checking for Fast/Furious sequels?? Dwayne Johnson Turns Down Vin Diesel’s Invitation to Rejoin ‘Fast & Furious’: ‘No Chance I Will Return’ https://t.co/NP3qshqVoD via @variety — Soulrakk (@iSoulrakk) December 31, 2021

Another user shared a meme in conveying their feelings over Dwayne Johnson’s recent response to Vin Diesel’s post. The meme read, “Vin Diesel: but what about the family? The Rock:”

Vin Diesel: but what about the family? The Rock: pic.twitter.com/Jww3FXBvMN — David (@thatguydavid718) December 30, 2021

Dwayne Johnson is the highest paid actor right now or tied with Helmsworth. He doesn't care who started a car franchise, an ensemble movie where they make sure each actor gets the same amounts of punches and being punched when he can just star in his own blockbuster. — ceyline (@ceyline20) December 31, 2021

Vin Diesel & the rock when they meet irl pic.twitter.com/4zysZ084h6 — Tom 🚩 (@BangtanThomas) December 30, 2021

Everyone has a point where The Fast and Furious became too fictional for them. For me it's when The Rock lost a fight to Vin Diesel. How sway? — 𝐈𝐙𝐙𝐎 (@Dakalo_chis) December 31, 2021

Vin Diesel in the studio getting ready to drop a diss track towards The Rock pic.twitter.com/MtqmjdHN1q — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) December 30, 2021

Would you like to see Dwayne Johnson alongside Vin Diesel in another Fast and Furious film? Let us know in the comments below.

