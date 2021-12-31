Daniel Craig has revealed that he talked about killing his James Bond off with producer Barbara Broccoli right after the premiere of Casino Royale in 2006. If you still don’t know this, Craig’s latest 007 film, No Time to Die, kills off his character, as it was his last venture as the British super spy.

Advertisement

Craig took up the role of Bond in the 2006 film and has been the longest-running actor who has played the part. Other than him, the No Time to Die featured Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, and more.

Advertisement

Now, Daniel Craig has opened up about the ending of the film while speaking with Variety. He said, “I’m going to tell a story here, whether or not anybody remembers it or agrees with it. But it was 2006. Barbara and I were sitting in the back of a car driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale. Everything was going well. People liked the movie.”

Daniel Craig continued, “And it looked like I was gonna get a chance to make at least another movie. I said to Barbara, ‘How many of these movies do I have to make?’ Because I don’t really look at contracts or any of those things.” “And she said, ‘Four,’ and I went, ‘Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?’”

“And she didn’t pause. She said, ‘Yes.’ So, I struck a deal with her back then and said, ‘That’s the way I’d like it to go.’ It’s the only way I could see for myself to end it all, and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over. She stuck to her guns,” the No Time to Die actor added.

Since Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond came out, the hunt for the next actor to play the role is on. Currently, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hopper, and many more are the frontrunners on the list.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats The Dark Knight To Become 12th Highest Grosser In The Domestic Market

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube