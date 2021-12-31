Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Houses To Homeless Veterans

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated 25 houses to homeless veterans in Los Angeles, after teaming up with the Village for Vets programme.

Schwarzenegger paid $250,000 to purchase the structures, located in West Los Angeles, according to Fox11, and donated them to those who previously fought in the US armed forces but are now facing homelessness, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 74-year-old actor tweeted about it.

He wrote: “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.

“I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”

One veteran named Bruce Henry Cooper told Fox11 the project had been a “life-saver” for him and other homeless veterans this Christmas.

He added of the ‘Kindergarten Cop’ actor: “He has not forgotten us.”

The Village for Vets project has been working with retired service members who have resorted to living on the streets since 2016, by setting them up with tiny houses that are fully equipped with water, heating, electricity, and air conditioning.

Schwarzenegger also told Fox11 in an interview that he considered the joy he felt after his charitable deed to be “the greatest Christmas gift” he could have received.

He said: “It makes me feel good that I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me. I had this great success, only because of America a Whatever I tackled, I achieved because of America, so to me it’s always great to give something back.”

