Spider-Man: No Way Home beats Marvel’s Black Panther on the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time in the US. Recently, it garnered enough numbers at the domestic box office and took 5th place, replacing Avengers: Infinity War. Now, with no signs of stopping, the Tom Holland starrer has taken over the 4th place, which was once held by Chadwick Boseman starrer.

The fact that the latest Spidey movie is able to break this record in the pandemic era is quite astonishing. It has become the biggest film, while the world is still in tight grips of the coronavirus. Moreover, the movie hasn’t been released in China, one of the largest markets.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home has garnered $1,628,874,237 internationally, out of which $702,574,237 was collected in the US. Over the last weekend, the Tom Holland starrer topped Avengers: Infinity War, and now, it has taken over Black Panther, which made $700,426,566 in the US.