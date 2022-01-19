Spider-Man: No Way Home beats Marvel’s Black Panther on the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time in the US. Recently, it garnered enough numbers at the domestic box office and took 5th place, replacing Avengers: Infinity War. Now, with no signs of stopping, the Tom Holland starrer has taken over the 4th place, which was once held by Chadwick Boseman starrer.
The fact that the latest Spidey movie is able to break this record in the pandemic era is quite astonishing. It has become the biggest film, while the world is still in tight grips of the coronavirus. Moreover, the movie hasn’t been released in China, one of the largest markets.
According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home has garnered $1,628,874,237 internationally, out of which $702,574,237 was collected in the US. Over the last weekend, the Tom Holland starrer topped Avengers: Infinity War, and now, it has taken over Black Panther, which made $700,426,566 in the US.
What is more remarkable to see is that Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting close to $2 billion at the box office worldwide. It does reach that milestone, then Tom Holland’s film will break another big record. It will also be the first-ever Marvel film and a non-Avenger movie to collect such high numbers. Even though there has been a rise in Covid cases across the globe, with a new variant- Omicron- spreading like wildfire, people are still going to the theatres to watch the movie.
Recently, SNL came back from its holiday hiatus and blamed the movie for the Covid upsurges as a part of their opening gig. They also asked people to stop watching the movie. The act didn’t gel well with the Spidey fans, who took to Twitter to express their disappointment over it.
Spider-Man: No Way Home has been in the theatres for over a month now, and other than Tom Holland, it stars Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and many more talented actors.
