Shah Rukh Khan who enjoys a massive fan following all around the globe has to date never worked in any of the international projects. What if we tell you that there was a time when King Khan almost shared screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio in a gangster film titled Xtreme City produced by Martin Scorsese. Surprised, right? Scroll down to read the full scoop.

Advertisement

In the past, SRK has claimed that he was offered a number of films in the west but he never found any of them interesting. Currently, the actor is shooting for two big Bollywood projects, YRF’s Pathan and Atlee Kumar’s tentatively titled, Lion.

Advertisement

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese met during the Berlin Film Festival in 2011. Their meeting to discuss Xtreme City was made possible by Hollywood producer David Weisman, writer, Paul Schrader, and Bollywood screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh.

Reportedly, Xtreme City was touted to be an action thriller, where Leonardo DiCaprio was supposed to play the character of a cop, while Shah Rukh Khan the gangster.

In an interview with PTI, Mushtaq Shiekh had once opened about the project, he told, “It’s a different kind of film, one where both Indian and American protagonists are balanced human beings and the story treats them in their full complexity without either culture being diminished or taken for granted. It’s a cross-cultural thriller designed for both Bollywood and Hollywood. And if we get it right, (then) this will be an attempt at true global entertainment.”

Unfortunately, the Shah Rukh Khan and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Xtreme City never got to see the day of light and even actors never talked about the shelved project.

On the work front, SRK will be making his big-screen comeback with YRF’s Pathan, he was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Leo was last seen in Netflix’s recently released film Don’t Look Up also featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube