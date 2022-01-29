The love and fan following for K-Pop music and shows are increasing in India by leap and bounds every day. And let us tell you this love isn’t just in metropolitan cities but even in the interiors of the nation as well. How do we know? Well, BTS’s Jungkook has featured on an ad in Sonipat, Haryana, India. Read for more.

BTS members’ popularity is growing in India and people are realising how much the young love them. This has led to one of the most popular members, Jeon Jungkook, featuring on an ad of an English speaking class in Sonipat, Haryana. The Desi BTS ARMYs are amazed to see this and are talking about it on social media as the singer’s spoken English skills aren’t exactly great.

The image, now viral on Twitter, sees BTS’s Jungkook as the face currently promoting IELTS English-speaking coaching in Sonipat, Haryana. Sharing the advertisement a couple of days ago, the caption read, “An irl sent this to me and I can’t (Woman running emoji)” Seeing this, the Desi ARMY hasn’t been quiet and are now sharing what they feel about it.

An irl sent this to me and I can't 🏃‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eQ7Qk8gFG2 — awan⁷🍃 (@kimflixx) January 24, 2022

Commenting on this advertisement of BTS’s Jungkook in Haryana, a user wrote, “They better Start Korean speaking classes with that poster 🤦‍♀️” Another shared, “JK after seeing this post from stan twt “Pardon?”” A third compared him to Zayn Malik writing, “He is gonna be the zayn malik of barber shops.. Holy shiit” Another ARMY member added, “Listen, lets go and cut the poster tonight 12 am nobody will know that we were the one who theft it OK.”

They better Start Korean speaking classes with that poster 🤦‍♀️ — anu⁷ (@Iamanu77) January 25, 2022

Media| Jungkook's popularity in India is soaring even higher as his photos are being used for promotions of local shops, coachings, and hairstyles in India. Recently, his photo on the ad for IELTS English-speaking coaching was featured in Sonipat, Haryana, which went viral. pic.twitter.com/mdGBMRcK6K — JUNGKOOK GLOBAL 𝄞 JK OST IS COMING (@JungkookGlobal_) January 29, 2022

He is gonna be the zayn malik of barber shops.. Holy shiit — Josootty⁷☄ (@PurPalWhalein52) January 25, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

JK after seeing this post from stan twt

"Pardon?" pic.twitter.com/Wohv9xCnxi — Joon's crab misses Jimin| He got no jams 😑 (@i_am_whalien52) January 25, 2022

@taebootyswhore Listen, lets go and cut the poster tonight 12 am nobody will know that we were the one who theft it OK. — BTSxARMY💜WHERE IS JIMIN😭 (@Lachimolala_RI) January 25, 2022

Talking about joining IELTS English-speaking coaching, one desi BTS fan wrote, “All the Indian army Assemble we are fill the form” Another commented, “omw to join that IELTS class” A third questioned, “Is he going to teach ??”

All the Indian army Assemble we are fill the form 🤣🤣 — ᴮᴱ JD 💜 Fan of Grammy nominated cute boys (@chocochips_BTS) January 26, 2022

omw to join that IELTS class pic.twitter.com/Q9Qw1hpNfP — Rue 🦦| LTWT 🎸 (@70SRUE) January 25, 2022

Is he going to teach ?? 🤩 — 💋PANTY SONYEONDAN⁷ (@Tingtingballove) January 25, 2022

Talking about Jungkook, the Desi ARMY is gaga over his voice, good looks and cute quotient. In fact, he was the BTS first member for whom a birthday billboard was put up in the country. Since becoming a global sensation, the singer has made majorly improved his English speech as seen at the American Music Awards 2021.

What do you think of this English coaching class ad of Jungkook? Will you attend it if he teaches there?

