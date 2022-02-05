Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who caught people’s eye with her ‘Sacred Games’ character, is mightily pleased about the release announcement of Season 2 of the International Emmy-winning show ‘Tehran’.

Apple TV+ recently shared the details of the second season of the Israeli production, which is all set to stream from May 6 this year.

Sharing her excitement, the Iranian-born actress Elnaaz Norouzi said: “I have been a fan of ‘Tehran S1’ myself. And now, having an opportunity to work on the show’s sequel is a surreal feeling. I am really looking forward to its release. I hope the audience enjoys watching my performance and showers the season with the same love they did the last time.”

Apart from ‘Tehran S2’, Elnaaz also has a thriller titled ‘Sangeen’ in the pipeline, where she will star opposite ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Previously, Elnaaz Norouzi has been taking Hindi lessons to hone her dialogue skills, and the Iranian-German actress describes it as a struggle well worth it.

“For two years I took Hindi lessons. In Bollywood, every day is a struggle — from learning Hindi to learning dance. It’s a constant struggle as I have to prove myself among other Indian girls who have all the training and grooming from childhood,” she told to IANS.

Elnaaz says she wanted to be an actress after watching Bollywood films. Her biggest inspiration is Shah Rukh Khan and as a newcomer, she got a chance to act with him in two advertisements. “Meeting Shah Rukh Khan was surreal. When I met him I realised dreams do come true,” signed off Elnaaz.

