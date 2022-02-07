Do you remember the iconic scene with all the Spideys pointing fingers in Spider-Man: No Way Home based on the meme, which comes from the 1960s animated series on the superhero? Well, it turns out that Andrew Garfield helped in improvising the recreation. The Tom Holland starrer brought back the former wall-crawlers, Garfield and Tobey Maguire, which caused an uproar amongst the fans.

Even though a lot of people speculated about their return, the whole cast and crew kept the surprise cameo a secret until the movie was released. Now, it is on its way to becoming the biggest film ever while currently sitting at 6th place in the highest-grossing movies of all time.

While talking about the surprise cameo of the former Spideys, in one scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreate the pointing fingers meme. Now, while talking on the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused, Garfield shared that he had suggested the idea to do that when Jacob Balaton’s Ned shouts, “Hey, Peter.”

Andrew Garfield also revealed that it took them a while to figure out where to put it, but then he had a “lightning bolt” moment which he shared with Spider-Man: No Way Home’s director Jon Watts. “So then we were thinking I could say, ‘Aw, this is adorable. We’re so adorable. God, we’re cute.’ Something like that. But then I was like, no, this is the moment where we get to go, ‘Do you mean me?’ Jon was like, ‘That’s it. That’s it. Done.’ I was so happy that worked,” Andrew said.

andrew garfield came up with the best scenes in no way home (the ‘i love you guys’ scene and the pointing meme in the lab) so i think if we let him write every spider-man script from now on we can finally progress as a society pic.twitter.com/NmW7WQLmIz — h (@steveroguhrs) January 17, 2022

The fans and we are happy that the meme was included in the movie, and it was done fantastically. It wasn’t just the movie in its entirety that got praises, even Garfield’s performance as the Spidey proved to be phenomenal, so much so that talks about having his third standalone movie were on.

Recently, Tom Holland also showed support and revealed to be on board with the idea of having his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield’s third Spidey film.

