One of the most anticipated movies to be coming out of the Netflix mill is of course Death On The Nile, that brings together Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Kenneth 3 ( who is also the director of the big budget movie). There are many reasons to be excites about the movie, the biggest being the scale of making. But while it all looks like a win win situation for the movie, it doesn’t look the same in Kuwait, where the movie is facing some heat as we speak.

For the unversed, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal and Kenneth Branagh have been making headlines for their movie ever since they announced it. Death On The Nile is an official adaptation of celebrated writer Agatha Christie’s book dubbed the ‘Queen Of Crime’. But it looks like the movie is will be banned in Kuwait and that is due to Gadot.

Yes, you read that just right. Death On The Nile, as we speak, is facing a ban in Kuwait. Where until now there were rumours that the country will not get to see it, they have been confirmed by the information ministry. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The International News, Kuwait’s Information ministry spokesperson Anouar Mourad confirmed that the cinema lover in the country will not be able to catch Death On The Nile there. The outrage against the film is a result of Gal Gadot’s doing in the past. The Israeli actor back during 2014’s war of Ghaza made a comment and backed the Israeli army. And her comment about the Hamas terror group has also led to the netizens from Kuwait demanding a ban on the movie.

Kuwait is against anyone who has good relations with Israel. This isn’t the first time Gal Gadot is facing a ban in the region. Her Wonder Woman also faced ban in many gulf country. What do you have to say about the same?

