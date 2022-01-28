Witness the drama unfold in two weeks, as the brightest detective alive – Hercule Poirot is back to get to the bottom of the mystery in Death On The Nile. What happens when a happy affair in a luxury cruise turns grim after one of the passengers is found dead? What is the motive behind this murder? Daring Mystery-Thriller Based on the Novel by Agatha Christie opens in cinemas on February 11, 2022.

The film directed by Kenneth Branagh features him, and the likes of Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.

Haris Zambarloukos’ camera, Michael Green’s screenplay and Patrick Doyle’s music need special mention.

Don’t miss Death on the Nile. Save the date!

Death on the Nile which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017’s global hit Murder on the Orient Express, is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., Judy Hofflund, p.g.a. and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

