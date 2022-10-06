Godfather starring Chiranjeevi has taken a good start at the box office. The film released yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and enjoyed the full benefit of it. As expected almost all numbers are coming in from the Telugu version as the Hindi version has opened very low. Read to know how much money the film made on its day 1.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film is an official remake of Lucifer which had Mohanlal in the main role. Salman Khan is also seen in a cameo playing the character of Masoom Bhai. In the original one, a similar character was played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. As the remake comes after failures like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Acharya, megastar fans have high hopes pinned on it.

In advance booking, Godfather showed a promising response but the collection failed to hit the double-digit mark. But all thanks to walk-ins, the film is off to a good start at the box office as it made 21-23 crores nett on day 1. It’s a combined total of Telugu and Hindi versions with the former contributing as much as 95% of the collection.

If compared with Chiranjeevi’s last release, Godfather has failed to surpass Acharya’s opening day by a huge margin. The megastar’s last film had made 37 crores nett on day 1 with a bumper opening but one has to remember how badly it fared with highly negative reviews and word-of-mouth.

In the case of Godfather, word-of-mouth is decent to good with the masses giving it a thumbs up. Reviews too are quite favourable. So even though a start is slower than Acharya, it has the potential to cover the distance in the long run.

