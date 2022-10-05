Godfather Box Office Review (Hindi): Chiranjeevi's Massy Entertainer Gets Mileage At Ticket Windows Thanks To Salman Khan's Cameo!

Star cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Satyadev Kancharana, Puri Jagannadh, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Samuthirakani & Salman Khan

Director: Mohan Raja

Producers: Ram Charan, R. B. Choudary & N. V. Prasad

Godfather Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

Ever since the announcement, the film has been in the news only and only due to Salman Khan. Yes, you read that right! In the Hindi market, no one really knew that a film of such a name is releasing. It was after Salman came on board for a cameo, it got some sort of visibility. Of course, Chiranjeevi is well-known among the Hindi audience, but most of the younger generation of Hindi audience doesn’t really see him as a force which attracts them to ticket windows.

Speaking about the trailer, it had nothing like a wow factor in it. Nothing extraordinary but a typical package of a commercial potboiler is what the official trailer of the film suggested. It relied completely on Salman’s presence to woo the Hindi audience.

Like many recently released down South films, the makers of Godfather too kept promotions low key. Apart from a pre-release event for the Hindi trailer launch, there has been no promotion as such and it felt like the film is being released in the Hindi dubbed version just for the sake of doing it. So, before the release, it looked like the film will get lost in crowd by doing negligible business at the box office.

Godfather Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

Thanks to Dussehra, Godfather opened better than expected. Touted to be a non-performer earlier, the film is at least showing some numbers. It seems that Salman’s presence is definitely acting as a major selling point. It could be said that the Hindi release won’t go waste.

The film has less chances to work with the class audience but those who still love old school masala entertainers and don’t mind a single person taking on dozen of people, have enough of fodder to feed on.

Godfather has an open ground to shine in the C center as in A and B centers, it will be facing a lot of competition. Already, on public demand, exhibitors are increasing shows of Kannada hit, Kantara. Then there’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram Vedha playing in theatres. From this Friday, Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye will mark its arrival with Doctor G, Thank God and Ram Setu waiting in queue. So, this commercial entertainer doesn’t have a free run as such in the first two centers.

Godfather Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, even though Salman Khan factor working in getting initial crowd to theatres and mass movie lovers giving a thumbs up, the limited release and presence of competition are big hurdles in front of this Chiranjeevi led political drama. It is expected to do business between 10-15 crores, which is not at all a bad number.

