Godfather starring Chiranjeevi is all set to hit theatres this Wednesday. As the megastar is going through a rough phase at the box office, high expectations are pinned on this film. Salman Khan’s cameo further backs this biggie. As predicted by trade experts, a good response could be seen in advance booking so far. Keep reading to know more details.

The 67-year-old actor was last seen in Acharya, which bombed at ticket windows and suffered huge losses for distributors. Before it, even Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy didn’t perform well commercially. So fans have kept their expectations high on the upcoming Telugu remake of Lucifer (a Malayalam film) and hoping to do it well.

We don’t know what would be Godfather’s lifetime fate, but one is sure that it is set to take a good start at the box office. Yes, you read that right! The film is doing well in advance booking that started recently. With two more days to go, it has already earned 2 crores gross through selling 1.10 lakh+ tickets for day 1. It’s really an encouraging number for all Chiranjeevi fans. However, Salman Khan fans aren’t happy at all!

Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in Godfather and the film has been dubbed already for Hindi release. With Salman‘s presence in a mass entertainer like this, the mass movie lovers in the Hindi belt are eagerly waiting for this film. However, they are being kept on hold as advance booking in major cities is yet to open (as of today 2 pm) for the Hindi version. In the Hindi belt, only Kolkata is showing a couple of shows.

Let’s hope the advance booking for the Hindi version starts soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

