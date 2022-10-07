Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 7 (Hindi): Mani Ratnam Directorial Has A Fair First Week

It was a fair first week for the dubbed Hindi version of Ponniyin Selvan 1 as 13.75 crores* came in. The first day collections of the film were 1.85 crores so the film has practically averaged that number right through the week, which is good. Of course, had this happened if the opening was on the expected lines, i.e. 2.50 crores, then the first week would have looked even better as that would have meant around 17-18 crores been collected. However, the film opened lesser, though the good part is that it wasn’t bad after all, which means the first week is respectable.

This one is a multi-crore biggie though and hence one does feel that had the treatment been kept more pan-Indian centric and the narrative was a little more coherent and seamless then PS 1 did have potential to score even bigger. Perhaps Mani Ratnam had a choice to make which is either go pan-India in treatment or keep the flavour region specific so that at least in Tamil Nadu there are collections ample. He obviously went for a latter approach and one has to respect that decision since in the process of doing that, he has stayed loyal to his audience.

This is where one does feel though that if there are two filmmakers from south who have actually managed to strike a balance to present things truly pan-India, especially in today’s times, then they are SS Rajamouli and Prashanth Neel. Even though RRR and Bahubali series were based in south, there is an acclaim that has come not just from India but across the globe. On the other hand Prashant Neel set a large part of KGF Chapter 1 in Mumbai and set an audience base for himself, which was leveraged in a very big with Chapter 2.

