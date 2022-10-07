Saif Ali Khan is an honest actor and never shies away from expressing his views on political and social issues. And although the actor comes from a Royal family, he has had his fair share of struggles in Bollywood and has not been so privileged when it comes to getting opportunities. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saif opened up on being the fourth ‘Khan’ in Bollywood and how only the surname that she shared with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan is similar but they’ve had different journeys altogether. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan and has been riding high on the success of the film. Directed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the film happens to be a Hindi remake of a Tamil superhit flick that starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Coming back to the topic, the actor once spoke about how all the Khans are wired differently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Saif Ali Khan said, “We all have the same surname but that’s a common surname. We are very very different people and they are very different people from each other.”

Saif Ali Khan then spoke about Salman Khan and said, “Salman has been a superstar from the first shot he gave and he has just never looked back. Ups and downs or whatever, but his mind is very different. It has taken me a long time to grow up into a person who is capable of shouldering a movie.”

The Vikram Vedha actor then called Shah Rukh Khan an ‘emperor’ and an ‘ambitious actor’ and said, “Very wide-sweeping scale of how he sees the world. I am really like a fish-n-chips guy compared to him. He is like an emperor.”

Over the years, Saif Ali Khan has worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Both have been close friends with them.

For more Bollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Goodbye Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Gives A Long, Warm Hug To Everyone Who Has Lost Someone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram