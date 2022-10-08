It was a surprisingly poor start for Goodbye as only 1 crore* came on the opening day. It was predicted in this column that an opening of 2-3 crores was on the cards and that too was with reduced expectations. Otherwise for a film with Amitabh Bachchan leading the show, Rashmika Mandanna making her Bollywood debut and director Vikas Behl returning after superhit Super 30 definitely deserved a better start.

Still, since the buzz around the film was just about average, the expectations were brought down to half.

Advertisement

Hence, when the start was even lesser than that and amongst the lowest of the year when it comes to mid-budget films, it was truly disheartening. Agreed that this one had an OTT feel to it due to its stage, setting and canvas. However, the due to credentials involved a better start was on the cards. Moreover, people have started frequenting theatres again, as was seen with Brahmastra, and even Vikram Vedha did work in pockets. Hence, to see Goodbye see such a tepid start is unimaginable.

Had Goodbye got universally out and out positive feedback with wholehearted acclaim then one would have expected the collections to at least double up today and then further 100% jump tomorrow. However, this is not another Queen for Vikas Behl and though no one has called the film poor, it isn’t earning overnight positivity all around either.

Advertisement

One just waits to see now where Goodbye goes from here on because anything less than 2 crores today would end up making it a one-week show.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: KRK Claims Vikram Vedha Makers Have Lost Around 150 Crore While Calling It A Disaster, Adds “Hope Hrithik Roshan Won’t Charge Any Fees For This Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram