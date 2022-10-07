Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): It’s been a week since Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer hit the big screens. Helmed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the film is an official adaptation of South film with same title starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles. Expectations were high from Vikram Vedha after its official trailer was dropped. Despite being compare to the OG actors, it was expected to create number of box office records.

Gayatri and Pushkar directorial faced a box office clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and ensemble.

As per the early trends flowing in Vikram Vedha has witnessed a slow down at the box office. If latest reports are anything to go by then it has earned around 2.50-3 crore* on the 8th day of its release. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at 61.07-61.57 crore*. The film has earned 58.57 crore in first seven days.

This afternoon we told you, Vikram Vedha has entered the list of Top-10 first week collections of Bollywood releases in 2022. On the list, the film has grabbed the 5th spot, while the first 4 are blocked by Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively.

We reproduce the list below:

Brahmastra – 170 crores

The Kashmir Files – 97.30 crores

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 92.05 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.93 crores

Vikram Vedha – 60 crores*

Samrat Prithviraj – 55.05 crores

JugJugg Jeeyo – 53.55 crores

Laal Singh Chaddha – 49.63 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 47.98 crores

Shamshera – 40.45 crores

Meanwhile, KRK in his latest Tweet claimed that makers have already faced lost of 150 crore. In his Tweet, he also targeted Hrithik Roshan saying he should charge fees for this film.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vikram Vedha’s slow pace at the box office? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

