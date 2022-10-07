After a good start, everyone’s eyes were set on how Godfather performs on day 2 and thankfully, the film has shown a good hold and is in a space to enjoy the benefit of an extended weekend. Unlike Chiranjeevi’s recent releases, this political drama hasn’t witnessed a big fall at the box office. Keep reading to know more details.

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi’s last two releases Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Acharya failed to create any magic at the box office despite a huge opening day. High hopes were pinned on the megastar’s latest release as it’s an official remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit, Lucifer. Also, its budget is lower than the aforementioned debacles.

Godfather opened with a healthy figure of 21 crores nett (all languages) on the Dussehra holiday. After the holiday, many trade experts were expecting the film to witness a sharp fall and go below the 10 crore mark. However, the political drama collected well on a regular Thursday as it earned 13.30 crores* nett (all languages) more on day 2.

Chiranjeevi’s Acharya had taken a bumper opening of 37 crores nett, however, it went below the 10 crore mark on the very next day. In the case of Godfather, decent word-of-mouth from mass movie lovers has done the trick. With such a trend, the film is all set to show good numbers over the extended weekend. The 2-day Indian total at the box office now stands at 34.20 crores* nett (all languages).

(* means the number is as per early trends and yet to be confirmed as a final figure)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

