Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame after her performance in Dear Comrade, along with Vijay Deverakonda, is now all set to make a big impression on Bollywood audience with her film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She got immense popularity after Pushpa and her dance performance Saami Saami. However, apart from her extravagant career, she has a unique fashion sense. She can switch from a cute and bubbly girl into a hot and s*xy diva within a blink. Don’t trust us? Check out below!

Currently, Rashmika is busy promoting her film Goodbye, and every day, she is putting her A-game in fashion. And we could nothing but adore her beauty. In the recently shared pictures, Rashmika looked like a stunner!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest shoot. In the photos, the diva can be seen wearing a blue denim co-ord set, including a crop top in a bralette design which she paired with a body-hugging skirt in layers of denim and a denim jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashika Mandanna completed her look with statement gold finger rings, a bracelet, and blade-like statement earrings. For makeup, she opted for a light foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and nude lip shade. She completed her look with a pair of nude pump shoes and tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

Sharing the pictures, Rashmika captioned it as “Today I felt like a blue 💙🦋 #Goodbye.” Well, surely her pictures were enough to get us through our ‘Monday Blues’.

A few days back, she was seen posing for paps in a pink and white checked co-ord set that included a crop top, a layered mini skirt, and a jacket. She looked cute like a barbie doll!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Do you like Rashmika Mandanna’s style? Let us know in the comments!

For more such fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When GOT Fame Emilia Clarke Went Braless Risking A Plunging Neckline Gown While Putting On A Racy Display & Flaunting Her Side B**bs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram