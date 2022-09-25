South sensation Rashmika Mandana shook a leg with actor Govinda on her raging number ‘Saami Saami’, from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun.

The actress recently marked her presence in ‘DID Super Moms’ where she danced on her now trending number.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandana was on the show to promote her maiden Bollywood movie ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. ‘Goodbye‘ is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

Rashmika Mandana will also be sharing screen space with Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Elli AvrRam in the film, which will release on October 7.

Rashmika Mandana will also soon commence work on the second part of the Pushpa franchise. The film will see her reuniting with Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1′ released in 2021.

The film, which is directed by Sukumar, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna’s Viral Dance On Pushpa Song ‘Saami Saami’ Fails To Impress Netizens, Gets Trolled In Return: ‘Aa Gayi Overacting Ki Dukan’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram