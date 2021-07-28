Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana has stereotyped himself (for good) for always some freshly approached concepts. Doctor G is the latest addition to the list. As of now, nothing much is known about the film but Ayushmann promises it to be very unique. A few days back, the actor unveiled his first look from the film and now, it has made it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.
In ‘How’s The Hype?’, fans get a chance to vote the hype of the newly released posters, looks, teasers and different aspects of upcoming films. The result of the same is revealed before a couple of days of the film’s release.
A few days back, Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled a fresh look featuring him in a doctor’s apron and specs. He is holding a book about Gynaecology in his hand. He captioned it as, “Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook.”
Check it out:
Doctor G will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in key roles.
