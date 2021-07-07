Karan Johar made sure that yesterday it was just him dominating the headlines and no one else. He announced his return to the director’s chair after 5 years with his new directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The announcement has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know everything you should about the same and do not forget to vote.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani reception amongst the audience.

Karan Johar chose his leading man Ranveer Singh’s birthday to announce his next directorial venture and confirmed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie that stars Alia opposite Ranveer, also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi gracing the team. While the former two play Singh’s parents, Azmi is all set to play Alia’s mother.

Catch the announcement videos below and do not forget to vote.

Vote For The Same Below:

