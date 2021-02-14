Radhe Shyam is one of the most exciting pan-India films starring Prabhas. Also starring Pooja Hegde in lead, the epic romantic big-budget film has been creating huge waves ever since its announcement.

The film is now not far away from release and the ‘Glimpse Announcement’ posters have proved it. The makers of Radhe Shyam released the posters featuring Prabhas in multiple languages recently and announced that the glimpse will be shared on Valentine’s Day i.e. 14th Feb. We must say Prabhas as the boy next door looks magnetic even in the long shot.

The posters have made a successful entry in Koimoi’s How’s The Hype? section and now you can vote and tell us how much you liked it.

Radhe Shyam First Glimpse Announcement Ft. Prabhas On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

Prabhas has a long list of films in his kitty and one with Deepika Padukone too. While all of that is still in the production stage, one project is almost ready is his flick with Pooja Hegde Radhe Shyam. The movie promises to being the Baahubali star in an avatar never seen before and we have already seen some soothing posters too. The makers have now announced that they will be dropping a glimpse on February 14 and it has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype? Section.

Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a romantic dynamic and is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. In the most recent video shared by the makers, we can see a love-struck Prabhas walking on a street that gives all the possible retro vibes while jazz resembling tune plays in the background. The text says that this will be the heart of the actor we have seen doing action always. And we are already exited. Catch the glimpse and here and don’t forget to vote.

Radhe Shyan Motion Poster Ft. Prabhas, Pooja Hegde On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

We recently started Koimoi ‘How’s The Hype?’ for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, so it’s only fair to put all the promotional material released by the makers. Today, we add the motion poster which was released last year to the poll. Vote below to add to the pre-release hype of the film.

On the occasion of the Prabhas’s birthday last year, the producers released a beautiful motion video that starts off in the middle of a mystical looking forest with nothing but a single train track in the midst of it. The scene then zoom’s into the approaching train to reveal famous love couples from different cultures and time periods stationed in different compartments to a final glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerana (Pooja Hegde) that will leave you intrigued.



Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam’s New Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’ Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has become one of the most anticipated films of the year 2021. While fans wait for the smallest of the update, the makers and the superstar are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement going. Marking the new year, the makers released a new poster. It has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ Section. Scroll down to know more about the same and do not forget to vote.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Radhe Shyam’s reception amongst the audience.

The new poster that released recently featured Prabhas in it. The vibe of the new poster is fresh and natural. Prabhas can be seen dressed in a retro avatar, sitting on top of the mountain. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

How much did you like the new Radhe Shyam poster? Rate it right here:

