After a lot of wait, Ajay Devgn and the team has finally come up with good news for their upcoming release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film has witnessed a huge delay owing to the coronavirus situation in the country. But the wait is finally over, as the teaser along with release dates were announced yesterday.

A motion poster was released yesterday that witnessed the major big announcement of the release being scheduled for Independence Day 2021. Along with that, the trailed is slated for a release on 12th July.

Check out the motion poster below:

With the huge launch event of Hotstar, makers of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt led Bhuj: The Pride Of India also announced their plan of going straight to digital. Along with the announcement, we also saw the unveiling of a few posters.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is based on a true story which talks about the bravery of the Indian Air Force. Apart from Ajay Devgn & Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and others.

Let us know how much you liked the latest posters of the film.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India – Ajay Devgn's First Look On 'How's The Hype?':

Among all the upcoming movies of Ajay Devgn, his Bhuj: The Pride Of India has been one of the most awaited films of 2020. The film which stars Ajay in the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, has been making the audience excited ever since its announcement.

The first look of Ajay Devgn from the film was released recently and it has managed to make the audience even more curious. Dressed in the uniform, Ajay looks handsome and promises yet another intense performance.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is based on the events that happened at Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Vijay Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase at that time. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India On 'How's The Hype?':

After tickling our funnybones in Golmaal series and playing a cop in Singham, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to play IAF Wing Commander in his next, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film is based on on the life of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of in charge of Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Apart from Ajay, the film consists of an ensemble cast which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Rana Daggubati in the pivotal roles.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, who is known for directing TV shows like Ehsaas, Agneepath and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka. Bhuj will be produced under Bhushan Kumar’s production banner T-Series.

Ajay Devgn, who plays the lead role in the film, posted a photograph of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik on Twitter and wrote: “1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. Bhuj- The Pride Of India.”

1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. ‘Bhuj- The Pride Of India’ pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019

Let us know whether you feel this upcoming magnum opus is going to be a blockbuster or lacklustre? Vote below and share your views in the comment section!

