DJ Snake + Nora Fatehi = A Blockbuster Track On The Cards?

With chartbuster dance numbers like Dilbar and Kamariya, Nora Fatehi stole millions of hearts and has firmly established herself as a dancer and actress par excellence Even in 2019, she has a solid line-up with films like Bharat, Batla House and Street Dancer 3D.

However, this Holi was extra special for the actress as she performed on stage with none other than International sensation, DJ Snake, who is currently in India.

The Duo performed at a Holi event in city, and DJ Snake, who was certainly impressed with Nora, called her on stage himself and introduced her to the audience. The videos from the event have already gone viral and the audience is clearly going Gaga over the duo.

After the smashing success of the event, a little birdie also suggests that a collaboration might be on cards. Well, that would be a perfect combination of amazing music and some mind blowing dance!

