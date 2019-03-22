Forget Singing, Sonu Nigam Is Multi-Talented & Here’s The Proof!

Popular singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about his love for learning new things.

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shot an episode with Sonu for the Sony Entertainment Television’s show The Kapil Sharma Show.

During their interaction, Sonu shared a lot of unknown facts with Kapil and the audience, read a statement.

When Kapil asked Sonu about his training in Taekwondo, the singer said: “I had learned Taekwondo in 2001 for a year. In fact, I know numerology on my fingertips.

“Later, I learnt the art of palmistry for some time and have also trained myself in yoga. I can type perfectly without even looking at the screen. I like to nurture my knowledge and add on to it as much as possible.”

