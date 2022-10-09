Goodbye Box Office Day 2: Amitabh Bachchan & Neena Gupta Starrer Hardly Sees Any Growth On Saturday

There isn’t much happening for Goodbye as collections stay on to be poor at the box office. The film couldn’t grown much on Saturday as merely 1.35 crores* more came in. Though from the %age growth perspective this may seem good, considering Friday was 1 crore, in absolute terms this is hardly anything to boast about.

As a matter of fact if the film had to cover any sort of distance, it needed to at least double up on Saturday with collections to the tune of 2 crores. Even that would have been low but then it would have given some sort of direction to the film. However, with the kind of numbers that have come by on Saturday, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the Vikas Behl directed emotional drama to make any impression theatrically at least.

So far, the film has collected 2.35 crores* and ideally these should have been the first day numbers, and that too at the bare minimum. However, this is where the film stands currently, which means at best one can expect a weekend of 4-4.50 crores. Amitabh Bachchan’s last release where he was the central protagonist, Jhund, had collected 5.58 crores in its opening weekend. Unfortunately though, Goodbye won’t be able to reach there by the time Sunday is through.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

