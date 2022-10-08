Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer is witnessing a drop in its box office collections with each passing day. While the film was expected to break and make many records at the ticket window, it looks like the film is finding it difficult to even strive. It’s been 9 days since the film’s release but it is far from touching the 100-crore mark. Almost a week after its release Vikram Vedha cross the 50 crore mark.

Helmed by Gayatri and Pushkar, the film is an official adaptation of a South film with the same title starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles. It was also directed by the same director duo.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film might work a little better amid no big releases this week. According to the latest media reports, Vikram Vedha earned around 3-4 crore at the box office on the 9th day of its release. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at 64.11-65.11 crore*. Well, the film is expected to earn this much, the number might go a little higher because of the weekend factor.

Vikram Vedha minted 2.54 crore on Friday making it a total of 61.11 crore in the first 8 days of its release. Speaking about its day-wise collection, the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer opened to double digits of 10.58 crore and earned 12.51 crore on Day 2 followed by 13.85 crore, 5.39 crore and 5.77 crore on Day 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

However, on the occasion of Dusshera, the film witnessed a little jump as it earned 7.21 crore on day 6 and 3.26 crore on Day 7 at the domestic box office.

