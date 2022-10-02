Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 2: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Shows Some Growth On Saturday

After collecting 10.58 crores on Friday, it was a better Saturday for Vikram Vedha. Yes, the collections needed to jump by at least 30%-40% in order to find some sort of a standing but though that didn’t quite happen, a jump was there for sure and that counted. The film collected 13 crores* more and that’s a relief, considering the film had opened itself below mark.

With this, the film has now reached 23.58 crores* and in pre-pandemic times, this would have been the bare minimum expectations from the Day One collections of Vikram Vedha. Of course, these are different times and hence expectations are kept under check. Still when it comes to action biggies like VV, Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Heropanti 2 and more, one is bound to keep hopes high to some degree at least. Unfortunately though, that hasn’t happened to a large extent for this Pushkar-Gayatri directorial and hence one waits to see if there is an additional turnaround on Sunday.

That said, this Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer should be doing even better since the content is good. In fact, the very opening should have been far bigger. I believe what happened here was that for the mass audience, the film has a classy theme to it, while for the class audience the action and dialogues have a massy flavour. Hence that’s a mixed space where Vikram Vedha finds itself.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited (All collections as per production and distribution sources).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

