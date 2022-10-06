Just a couple of weeks back, the news of Raju Srivastava’s death shook the entire nation. The well-known stand-up comedian had been making us laugh for years and his exit was an absolute shocker. Now, the latest we hear is about the tragic demise of another comedian Parag Kansara and Sunil Pal has made a video related to the same. Keep reading to know more details.

It was yesterday morning, Parag passed away due to a heart attack. He was 51 years old. For the unversed, Parag was a contestant in the pilot season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Taking to Instagram, Sunil Pal yesterday shared a video informing people about Parag’s death and he got emotional while sharing some of his memories.

In a video on Parag Kansara, Sunil Pal said, “Another stunning revelation has emerged from the world of humour. Our fellow contestant in the Laughter Challenge, Kansara Ji, is no longer with us.” Pal added, “We used to laugh a lot with Kansara. Parag Bhaiya is no more in this world. A few days ago, Deepesh Bhan and Raju bhai both passed away. One comedian after another is leaving us.”

Broken by Parag Kansara’s death, Sunil Pal questioned, “What is this? Has the comic world caught the evil eye? I don’t know why the people who make everyone laugh and their families are going through this… One by one, the pillars of comedy are moving away from us.”

Take a look at the video below:

May Parag Kansara’s soul rest in peace!

