A fortnight ago, the comedy space in India was left in tears following the demise of actor/comedy king Raju Srivastava. Now the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show, along with its host and several other comedians are coming together to pay tribute to the fallen legend in a very unique and laughter-filled way.

Taking to social media a while ago, Kapil shared a promo from the upcoming weekend’s episode and it features him joining hands with some of the most popular stand-up comics on TV – including Sunil Pal and Sudesh Lehri, paying tribute to the late Srivastava. Scroll below to know what special they planned and have a glimpse at the promo.

Tweeting the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host wrote, “A tribute to our beloved #rajusrivastava bhai ❤️🙏 this weekend only on” The video sees all the comedians coming together to remember Raju Srivastava in a manner he would have wanted – with laughter and fun.

This The Kapil Sharma Show promo begins with Kapil and several noted stand-up comedians – including Sunil Pal, Ehsaan Qureshi, Khayali, Sudesh Lehri, Naveen Prabhakar and others walking on sets and standing in solitude. It then has Kapil saying in Hindi, “Whenever Raju bhai’s name comes up, it brings a smile to one’s face. That is what he would have wanted. So today, we will remember him and pay tribute to him while laughing.”

The promo then sees the comedians perform some of their well-known acts on stage. While Naveen Prabhakar does his iconic ‘pehchaan kaun’ gig, Sunil Pal bringing recreates some of his most well-known acts from The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. For the unversed, Sunil, Raju Srivastava, Naveen and Ehsaan, were all contestants in the first season of the popular reality show.

The Kapil Sharma Show promo ends with the host singing Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan in memory of Raju Srivastava. While Kapil continued to sing, the other comedians can be seen getting teary-eyed. Check it out here:

A tribute to our beloved #rajusrivastava bhai ❤️🙏 this weekend only on @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/HktrBBlHiH — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 4, 2022

The actor-comedian passed away on September 21 at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack and being hospitalised at AIIMS since August.

