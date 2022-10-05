After the roaring success of Ratri Ke Yatri, Hungama Play is back with the second season of the show with an ensemble cast led by eminent television and film stars. The series is an anthology of five dramatic and thought-provoking narratives. Set in the backdrop of the red-light area and those residing in it, Ratri Ke Yatri 2 features different actors playing the role of pr*stitutes in each of the five episodes – and one

The show is directed by Anil V Kumar and produced by his production company, Anil V Kumar Productions. Monalisa, who is a part of this journey, will be seen as a s*x worker whose strong-headed personality changes everything for the mysterious visitor.

To get under the skin of the character, the actress – born Antara Biswas, had to prepare on different levels. Monalisa focused on mannerism and expression and undertook training from a dialect coach to do justice to her role. The actress has done it all.

Sharing about her experience playing such a difficult character in Ratri Ke Yatri 2, Monalisa said, “Every role has its own shape, form, and essence. And it becomes even more challenging when you have to step out of your comfort zone to play a certain character. At the same time, it pushes us as an artist to take that extra step where you give your best shot and deliver a performance that justifies the role.”

She added, “I watched many shows and movies where actresses have donned the role of s*x workers. I even had a dialect coach to train me on my dialogue delivery with a firm yet elegant attitude. Since my character is a strong-headed woman, I could add my own elements to it.”

Monalisa sounds content having got the opportunity to play such an interesting character. Revealing more about the story she is a part of in the anthology, she says, “My episode ‘Dulhe Raja’ is about a mysterious visitor in the red-light area and my character, with her wit and headstrong personality, teaches him a lesson for life.”

Monalisa was recently seen as a contestant on Smart Jodi with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. She also made a special appearance on Good Night India as herself.

