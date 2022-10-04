With his versatile acting spectacle, Vijay Varma has been winning the hearts of the masses. While the actor has recently marked his presence on the screen with his character of Hamza in ‘Darlings’, his dual role in the Mirzapur series has been very well received by the audience.

As the audience is waiting to watch him back in the series, the actor is here with good news for his fans as he wraps up his schedule for Mirzapur season 3.

While taking to his social media, Vijay Varma shared some selfies with a wrap-up cake which is written, ‘PICTURE WRAP FOR MIRZAPUR SEASON 3’. The actor further mentioned in the caption –

“Season wrap for me!⚡️⚡️ #Mirzapur3 Absolutely delightful to work with the fam again. @excelmovies @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @gurmmeetsingh”, wrote Vijay Varma.

As Vijay Varma has collected a lot of hate in his DMs for playing the alcoholic and abusive husband in ‘Darlings’, he went on to earn a lot of praise for playing the character most efficiently.

Moreover, Vijay Varma’s ‘Darlings‘ was the highest viewed non-English Indian original Film with the highest global opening, as it clocked 24 million viewing hours.

With Darlings now released Vijay Varma has an exciting slate of projects ahead including Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sumit Saxena untitled next, and Mirzapur 3.

